Editor:
I have been watching what is happening downtown with all the demonstrations and shouting and rude behavior and calling each other names because they belong to a different political party. This just breaks my heart. Glens Falls used to be so warm and welcoming that we were named “Hometown USA.” Well, I think we’ve lost that title.
Let me ask this question. What exactly is the purpose of these demonstrations? To convince “Team A” that they are stupid and should vote with “Team B?” Do you really think that “Team A” (or B) is going to change the way they vote just because some people with loud voices or a bullhorn try to intimidate them with words? Grow up, folks! This is not fourth or fifth grade. If you call what you are doing acting like an adult and sincerely can say that you think this is the way to convince people to come to your way of thinking, you are way off base. There was a commercial years ago that said, “If you want to capture someone’s attention — whisper.” Screaming and yelling just tells me that you are not sure of what you are talking about and you need to yell because that way no one can ask you an intelligent question for which you don’t have the answer.
I am afraid to go downtown nowadays. I would not take my grandchildren down there, so the people you are hurting are the merchants and store owners and restaurant owners. Maybe you should rethink your tactics because I don’t think you are making your point.
Cheryl Daniels, Queensbury