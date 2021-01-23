Letter to the editor: Glens Falls is in a death spiral

Editor:

In 1966. Glens Falls was a vibrant community and family incubator with five full elementary schools. Gainful employment was plentiful, and taxes were low. Downtown businesses existed to serve the citizens.

When I was wounded and returned from war, urban renewal had destroyed half the city. I stood on Glen Street with crutches and watched a federally sponsored wrecking ball demolish Boxer’s Drug Store. From 1968, the citizens of Glens Falls would invest millions and millions of their tax dollars into downtown with no return on investment. Revenues have decreased.

From 1968, the citizens of Glens Falls have existed to finance downtown businesses.

In 1965, GFHS graduated 273 students. In 2021, maybe 120 will graduate and school taxes are higher. Glens Falls has five wards, 12 elected officials and 70-plus full-time fire and police to serve a decreasing population of 14,000 people. If New York mandates services like full-time fire departments for cities under 15,000 people, then the state should pay for it.

Glens Falls should consolidate everything with Queensbury and to three wards immediately: three city council members, three at-large supervisors, one mayor. Supervisors have a weighted vote at the county level by population anyway.