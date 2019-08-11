Editor:
Over three years ago, we moved to Warrensburg, and I have read articles in the news that have been negative and detrimental relative to Glens Falls Hospital. Therefore, since I was recently a patient there, I felt obligated to write something positive on behalf of the hospital and especially its staff.
My son had suggested that a second opinion be obtained before having a pacemaker put in there; however, for years doctors have been unable to pinpoint why I was passing out on many occasions. My confidence was with Dr. Judkins, and through monitoring my heart, he determined the problem. Since having the pacemaker put in, I feel like a new, younger and more energetic version of myself. From the moment I walked through the doors, I was greeted and directed to the registration desk where I was treated with respect and dignity.
I can’t thank and praise Dr. Judkins and the associates in the operating room enough for the excellent care received as I always felt that I was their No. 1 priority. They are a professional and fantastic team! The nursing staff and associates of the 4th floor were exceptionally attentive to my comfort and needs.
Hence, from registration, surgery and recovery, which took place in a well-maintained room, I could not have asked for a better experience and trust that before writing a negative article, one would take the time to interview several people first.
Frances L. Joy, Warrensburg