Letter to the editor: Glad felon is back at work for town

Editor:

I was dismayed to see the highly negative letter you printed about the lawsuit and return to work of Daniel Hitchcock Jr., a newly released ex-offender from Johnsburg. The author also targeted his father, Daniel Hitchcock Sr., who was highway superintendent when he rehired his son, previously an excellent employee, as a motor equipment operator.

For 30 years, I have worked as a volunteer with ex-offenders, helping them make new lives after prison. Do you know how hard it is to find a job after spending time in prison? In many cases, offenders are eager to put their terrible mistakes behind them and start again, but they can’t because no one will give them a chance. Their families fall apart under the strain; they feel ostracized and desperate.

I am glad that Daniel Jr. will have a second chance, and I hope he makes the most of it. Too bad he had to obtain it through a lawsuit; the town of Johnsburg would have saved money by generously giving him his job back right away.