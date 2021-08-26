Letter to the editor: Giving shout-outs to letter-writers

Editor:

I love when someone makes my point for me. Barron Knobbs says we all lack common sense, and then thinks I was serious when I asked Mr. Gordon how to pick these smart leaders Mr. Gordon always recommends we pick. 'Nuff said? Thanks, Barron.

So. The publisher of the local pennysaver is trashing Biden, eh? I seldom pick up his product anymore. There's no news, and the publisher's right wing screeds drove me bonkers. He once said, in response to a complaint about the middle class getting hammered, that the middle classes in other countries are thriving and to say otherwise is mere "Democrat class warfare."

Talk about getting it backward. I'd wanted to ask him if it would console an American worker with an underwater mortgage who's wondering how to feed his family to know the middle class in Pakistan, one of the countries the publisher mentioned, is doing great.

Now, a quick shout-out to Dominick Tom who might've missed his calling as a TV programmer. That fall lineup was great! Laughed myself silly.

And here's something for Al Meunch. You had one of the best and earliest nicknames for Trump in "Deadbeat Donald." Maybe you can get some miles out of "Lyin' Elise." It's all yours if you want it, sir.