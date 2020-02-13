Letter to the editor: Giving is better than receiving

Editor:

Ever feel you need a little picker-upper of late? As time goes by and the aging process continues, there isn't much that gives one spontaneous pleasure anymore. I feel I need something unique no matter how small. My big thing of late is to be courteous to drivers or people crossing the street … or even holding a door for somebody. But, not getting a thank you really spoils the deed.

Giving gifts isn’t much fun either anymore. They are usually expected and more often than not in later life you just give money. It is usually expected, taking the fun out of it. So, in my strange way, I've been seeking some form of personal satisfaction, some little way to give myself an “atta boy.”

Well, believe it or not, I may have found it. I give away $2 to some totally unsuspecting stranger. No, I’m not nuts and no, not to a homeless person … but I do do that too. Who then? How could anything so simple be so rewarding?