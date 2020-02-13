Letter to the editor: Giving Congress a good talking to

Editor:

Last night, I dreamed that I addressed a joint session of Congress and I’d like to share the contents of my speech with you.

“You are the sorriest bunch of SOBs that I have ever seen. There is hardly an individual here who has the ability to cross party lines. You have become puppets for a few party leaders. You no longer have the ability to think as individuals and can only follow the orders of “The Chosen Few.”

How many times have you thought about the welfare of our country or the people whom you represent before you cast your vote? How many times have your decisions been influenced by the corporations who have financed your political campaign? You do not see that your self-serving interests are eroding the foundation that this country was built on.”

Unfortunately, this is all that I was able to deliver because I was driven from the chamber in a chorus of foul language. The truth hurt.

The members of Congress need to remember that they are not our leaders. They are our employees. I know that if I offended my employer my employment would be terminated.