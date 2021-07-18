Letter to the editor: Give us the right information on shots

Editor:

What strange times we are living in. The media does not make it any better. The news on your TV changes on a daily basis when it comes to people getting the COVID-19 shots.

It looks like the newscasters jump on the news from many doctors about getting the shots, the government talking about the shots and what big pharma says about the shots.

It's not the same with most news releases, and if it is the same, it is reported differently by many reporters.

No wonder the public is confused on what to do. Now they talk about booster shots, and this news changes. I say, let's get it right the first time and wait for that time or else the media will have the viewing public saying, what is going on, and who is right?

It's time to get smart and don't jump on everything that comes out and then have to change it.

We know the shots should be good and hopefully they are — give us a break and report what is solid and proper information.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0