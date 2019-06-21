Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Shawn Lamouree for sheriff. I can’t say enough positive things about what a stand up man he is, both as a family man and as a law enforcement professional. But something people do not know about Shawn is that Bud York, who has wholeheartedly endorsed Shawn to replace him, initially put the feelers out to three individuals to find an undersheriff. One was Shawn, one was Jim LaFarr his opponent, and a third individual from the Glens Falls Police Department who is not currently running for any election. Of the three law enforcement professionals, Shawn was the only person who stepped forward to take the position knowing full well there was no job security. All three candidates that Bud York reached out to knew that the undersheriff’s position is not protected by Civil Service. Shawn stepped up for the good of the community knowing there was a risk he would not have a job if Bud York left the position of sheriff and he did not replace him. That was a huge decision that I am sure was not made easily. That took a lot of courage.
If Shawn were not to win this election, his career with the Sheriff’s Department would end and Shawn is an individual who has devoted his career to law enforcement and his community. I think someone’s career deserves careful consideration on our part. He has already done so much for the people of Warren County, we owe him the respect to take his experience and vision into account when heading to the primary polls on the 25th.
Please give Shawn Lamouree your vote.
Joe O’Neill, Queensbury