National Equal Pay Day (this year it is March 14) is the symbolic date when women’s wages for full-time work equal the wages earned by full-time working men in the prior year. That’s 88.7 cents for New York and 84 cents on the dollar nationally. With part-time workers included, that drops to 77 cents to the dollar.

The gender wage gap persists because the traditional type of work available to many women, caregiving, is severely undervalued. To get serious about addressing wage inequality, we must tackle this root cause of the wage gap. Our society is saying that “if women do it, it doesn’t take skills, and doesn’t deserve fair compensation.” That just isn’t so.

Home care workers, many of whom are women of color, immigrants and/or those living in rural communities, earn minimum wage for a strenuous job which requires training and licensing. Legislators must pass The Fair Pay 4 Home Care Bill (S.5373/A.6329) that funds a living wage for these essential workers.

And we could make a real difference by passing the Raise the Wage Act that increases the minimum wage and ties it to inflation. This would bring the minimum wage very close to a living wage and reduce the strain put on county social services.

NY is facing a massive shortage of care workers and other essential frontline workers. Equal and fair pay would begin to address that need. Governor Hochul and the Legislature have the power to make the kind of changes right now that will lift these workers out of poverty and reward their hard work fairly.

Barbara Thomas,

Saratoga Springs