Letter to the editor: Give Cuomo some credit

Editor:

What's wrong with this picture? Gov. Cuomo made a mistake at the beginning of this pandemic, when nobody really knew what to do or what to expect. He admitted it, but they want to throw him out.

On the other hand, Trump lied about it so many times that I lost track, starting when he first knew about it in January 2020. He would never admit he was wrong. Trump is still the big hero to so many, yet he never did anything to help control this virus. In fact, did quite the opposite, denying it, holding rallies where thousands were exposed and some most likely died.

How fast we forget that, in spite of making that mistake and making rules that we didn't like, Gov. Cuomo brought New York state from the worst spot of infection to the least in short order. Let's give our governor credit for that.

Carol Bromley, South Glens Falls

