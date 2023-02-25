Time to once again put the blame back where it belongs on Republican failings.

According to Wikipedia, in December of 2021, the Trump administration's communication regarding the pandemic generated negative responses. Trump was initially described as optimistic about the country's response to the pandemic and the threat level the coronavirus disease 2019 presented to the public. As the pandemic's severity escalated in the U.S., Trump repeatedly made false or misleading statements.

In July of 2020, a report on PPE stated that nearly four months after invoking a 1950s-era law in order to compel businesses to manufacture equipment for the fight against the coronavirus, the Trump administration has made only sparing use of its authorities, leaving front-line workers in dire need of supplies like masks, gowns and gloves amid the recent surge in cases. The Department of Health and Human Services listed 19 companies that received contracts, but experts said it's not enough and that the effort started far too late.

In January of 2021, President Biden signed 10 executive orders to combat the pandemic, mandating masks on public transportation and directing agencies to use wartime powers to require U.S. companies to make N-95 masks, swabs, and other equipment. Biden accelerated the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines by providing more funding to local and state officials, creating more vaccination sites and launching a national education campaign. On May 11th of 2023, Biden will end health emergency declarations.

Let's give credit where it rightfully belongs. President Biden did everything in his power to make sure we overcame the pandemic. He was concerned and cares about the American people. All Trump cared about was his image! Period! He is America's worst enemy, and Putin's best friend!

June Woodard,

Queensbury