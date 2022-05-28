Letter to the editor: Girls Go STEM program details

Girls Go STEM program details

Editor:

We at the Adirondack Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) were thrilled to see a picture of our Girls Go STEM program on the front page of The Post-Star on May 19. We’re happy to respond to Meredith Clynes’ questions about our program. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

In 2016 we developed this one-day Girls Go STEM program in conjunction with the Continuing Education department of SUNY Adirondack. The program’s goals are threefold: Begin the day with a women speaker who has succeeded in a STEM profession; Provide middle school girls exposure to the SUNY Adirondack campus; and participate in STEM-focused workshops of their choice from a variety of options.

This year girls chose from: Nursing Basics; the DNA of a Strawberry; Architecture Introduction with Marshmallow Challenge; Weather Routing; An Introduction to Physiology; and Exploring Aquatic Ecosystems.

We ensure positive role-modeling by having all sessions taught by women. Participants are chosen by middle school guidance counselors, teachers and principals with parents giving final permission. Over our five programs we have included over 400 girls drawn from both the larger and smaller school systems in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties. The feedback from participants has been very positive and we know that this program has made a difference in the lives of these young women.

Connie Bosse, Glens Falls, and Nan Scinta,

Queensbury,

for Adirondack AAUW

