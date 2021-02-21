Letter to the editor: Getting COVID shots is possible but tricky

Editor:

Our recent actions, attempting to get a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, have most of the elements of our current haphazard approach for all who are trying to get an appointment.

This last Friday morning, I got up earlier than usual, picked up The Post-Star and what to my wondering eyes should appear: notification that pharmacies will start giving COVID-19 vaccination shots this next week.

I immediately went to my computer to enroll. CVS is the closest pharmacy to us so I started there. I went through the enrollment process and got an appointment for Tuesday, Feb. 16. That took about 15 minutes and by the time I finished there were no more openings at my local CVS. I again scanned the CVS lists and found Hudson Falls had openings.

Because it was early in the morning and I wasn’t fully awake I made a mistake. I lost that enrollment and had to start over again, nothing available. So I scanned the list a third, fourth, and fifth time and got a space at Colonie for my wife.

This is a terrible way to manage a life or possible death process for people attempting to get an appointment. Computer skill, repetitive searches and luck play a very large part in today’s attempts to get an appointment.