Letter to the editor: Getting COVID shots is possible but tricky

Editor:
Our recent actions, attempting to get a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, have most of the elements of our current haphazard approach for all who are trying to get an appointment.
This last Friday morning, I got up earlier than usual, picked up The Post-Star and what to my wondering eyes should appear: notification that pharmacies will start giving COVID-19 vaccination shots this next week.
I immediately went to my computer to enroll. CVS is the closest pharmacy to us so I started there. I went through the enrollment process and got an appointment for Tuesday, Feb. 16. That took about 15 minutes and by the time I finished there were no more openings at my local CVS. I again scanned the CVS lists and found Hudson Falls had openings.
Because it was early in the morning and I wasn’t fully awake I made a mistake. I lost that enrollment and had to start over again, nothing available. So I scanned the list a third, fourth, and fifth time and got a space at Colonie for my wife.
This is a terrible way to manage a life or possible death process for people attempting to get an appointment. Computer skill, repetitive searches and luck play a very large part in today’s attempts to get an appointment.
At a minimum, our county managers should establish a central registration point for all the vaccine sites, have people sign up, get a number and get called when their number comes up.
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, my wife and I had our first COVID-19 vaccinations and our second are now scheduled for March 16.
Tom and Colleen Garvey, Queensbury