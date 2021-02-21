 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Getting COVID shots is possible but tricky

Letter to the editor: Getting COVID shots is possible but tricky

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Our recent actions, attempting to get a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, have most of the elements of our current haphazard approach for all who are trying to get an appointment.

This last Friday morning, I got up earlier than usual, picked up The Post-Star and what to my wondering eyes should appear: notification that pharmacies will start giving COVID-19 vaccination shots this next week.

I immediately went to my computer to enroll. CVS is the closest pharmacy to us so I started there. I went through the enrollment process and got an appointment for Tuesday, Feb. 16. That took about 15 minutes and by the time I finished there were no more openings at my local CVS. I again scanned the CVS lists and found Hudson Falls had openings.

Because it was early in the morning and I wasn’t fully awake I made a mistake. I lost that enrollment and had to start over again, nothing available. So I scanned the list a third, fourth, and fifth time and got a space at Colonie for my wife.

This is a terrible way to manage a life or possible death process for people attempting to get an appointment. Computer skill, repetitive searches and luck play a very large part in today’s attempts to get an appointment.

At a minimum, our county managers should establish a central registration point for all the vaccine sites, have people sign up, get a number and get called when their number comes up.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, my wife and I had our first COVID-19 vaccinations and our second are now scheduled for March 16.

Tom and Colleen Garvey, Queensbury

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News