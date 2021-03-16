Letter to the editor: Getting aid is hard when you're disabled

Editor:

I am physically and mentally disabled, I do not have a place of my own, I am 60 and living on a fixed low income. I was supposed to recertify for SNAP (food stamps) in January but never received any notice of this from Warren County social services.

Then when I did re-apply, they scheduled an interview for March 8 and I didn't get that letter till March 9! (I am physically unable to walk out to the mailbox, and my friend who gets my mail for me works nights.) But I wouldn't have gotten the letter on time on March 8, as the interview was scheduled for the morning, and our mail often is not delivered here till early evening.

I am low income and have health issues and need my food stamps! I have to call to reschedule again! Is this nonsense merely incompetence or is it inhumanely and deliberately done in a bid to save the county money? I hope not.

Nancy Golash, Lake George

