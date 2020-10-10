Letter to the editor:Get vote counted on Election Day

Editor:

Despite all of Donald Trump’s lies, in many ways he is very transparent. Thus, he has made it clear as to how he intends to steal the election. His plan is to be ahead in the Electoral College vote on election night, declare victory, and file lawsuits to block mail-in ballots from being counted by claiming that they are fraudulent.

He has explicitly stated that this election will be decided by the Supreme Court and is depending on the three justices he has appointed to join with Thomas and Alito to throw the election his way. Whether the court will go along with this scheme is uncertain, but it should be noted that the court is more partisan today than it was in 2000 when it unconstitutionally gave the election to George W. Bush.

And even if the court eventually doesn’t go along with this scenario, it will thrust the country into a constitutional crisis and chaos for several weeks after the election.

The way to stop the Trump strategy is to deny him the Electoral College advantage on election night.