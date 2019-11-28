Editor:
Influenza, commonly referred to as the “flu,” is a severe respiratory illness that is easily spread and can lead to severe complications, even death. Each year in the U.S. on average, influenza and its related complications result in approximately 226,000 hospitalizations and nearly 24,000 deaths. Combined with pneumonia, influenza is the nation's eighth leading cause of death. You can help avoid getting and spreading influenza by getting vaccinated each year.
Flu vaccination can keep you from getting sick with flu. It stimulates the body to produce antibodies. These antibodies protect you from flu viruses. Once you get the flu vaccine, it takes about two weeks for it to be fully effective. Young children, older adults, people with weaker immune symptoms may become sicker from the flu. Having flu while pregnant increases the risk of premature labor and delivery. This is also true if you have a condition such as heart and lung disease. Getting a flu vaccine can also help protect people around you from getting the flu.
Dec. 1-7, 2019 is National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW), established by CDC to highlight the importance of continuing flu vaccination for the winter months and beyond. There are very many different kinds of flu viruses present all around us, and so flu vaccines may be updated from one season to the next to protect against the viruses that will be common during the upcoming flu season. Extensive research supports good safety record of seasonal flu vaccines. Hundreds of millions of Americans have safely received flu vaccines over the past 50 years. Flu vaccine has shown to reduce flu illnesses, hospitalization and even death in children. During 2016-2017, flu vaccination prevented an estimated 5.3 million influenza illnesses, 2.6 million influenza associated medical visits, and 85,000 influenza associated hospitalizations.
Jignasha Shah, Lake George