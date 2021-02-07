Letter to the editor: Get to work on connectivity

Editor:

On Feb. 4, 2021, you printed a story on page A3, Cuomo pocket vetoes broadband bill. The bill would have funded the study and mapping of areas that don’t have high-speed internet.

Ten years ago, while attending a Warren County supervisors meeting, I expressed to a longtime elected official that we needed to aggressively address the issue of lack of connectivity in Warren and Washington counties. That person dodged responsibility for doing something by saying, “Bill, it is so hard to do.”

The implication of “it is so hard to do” is that someone else should do it.

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, people told me that I and the city needed to do something to save the Feeder Canal. I said no, that push had to be a grassroots effort. Then people told me that I and the city needed to do something to save the tile work on the current Glens Falls National Bank building. Again, I said no, that needed to be a grassroots initiative.

For over a decade I have experienced the lack of connectivity in our region, and have listened to local officials say it is too hard, too complicated, too expensive, even as they personally suffered from lack of connectivity.