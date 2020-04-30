Letter to the editor: Get the North Country back to work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

It’s time that we reopen the North Country economy.

I agree with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik that it’s time to start looking at reopening business, restaurants and public buildings. We did our part to flatten the curve as we were told, and COVID-19 cases are declining up here. However, Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding our economy hostage.

Our hearts go out to New York City, which has the largest cluster of cases in the country. We want to help them in any way that we can, and we know that they are going to be in recovery for a long time. That being said, let’s not undercut upstate New York in the process.

Elise was appointed to the bipartisan task force for reopening the economy for a reason. She understands our economy and what our small business community needs. Let’s rely on Elise and our local officials to drive this process. And let’s get the North Country back to work as quickly and safely as possible.

Rich Meacham, Cambridge

