Our governor has lost her marbles, She want to electrify the state of New York with a power grid that won't stay online during a thunderstorm. If the governor is so worried over the environment, she should look at federal grants for solar power, to power all homes in New York state. Instead of trying to raise the cost of living through the roof, she should be concerned about the people who live in this state. Her plan to electrify this state is only going to drive residents and businesses, both small and large, out of New York state. We've already lost millions of tax dollars thanks to the former governor. And now she wants to drive what's left in New York, out of New York with this crazy idea! Give the residents and the businesses of New York a break for once. Solar power New York residents and businesses. Be the first state to go all solar power. Governor, you can have your dream, just let do it in a way that doesn't drive millions of tax dollars, residents and businesses out of New York. Show the people of this state that you care. Remember you work for us. Please consider what you are about to do. And consider going all solar in New York state There are many benefits to going solar. Solar homes would mean less burden on an already overburdened power grid. Once you get solar power in place, then you can look at cars and everything else. Solarize New York.