Food insecurity among seniors is a growing concern in our community. Senior hunger is associated with adverse health outcomes, including an increased likelihood of diabetes, high blood pressure, and poor cardiovascular health. Fortunately, SNAP can often help address these challenges.

If you or an older person that you know needs help buying food, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) may be able to help. SNAP provides monthly grocery benefits to more than 7,000 individuals, of all ages, throughout Warren County. SNAP helps seniors stay healthy by improving nutrition and food security, which can lead to better medication adherence, reduced hospital and nursing home admissions, and lower overall health costs.

SNAP rules make it easier than ever for many seniors to apply for and get SNAP benefits. Income eligibility requirements are more generous for seniors than for most other groups and medical deductions may increase their monthly benefit. SNAP works like Social Security or Medicare - everyone who is eligible can get their benefit without effecting benefits to others.

For many seniors, SNAP can be the difference between having food and going hungry, filing prescriptions and/or paying their bills. The Nutrition Outreach and Education Program (NOEP) partners with many community agencies, including faith-based groups, health services, veterans organizations and area food pantries and can help you learn if you may be eligible and complete and submit an application. These services are free and confidential. If you are having difficulty putting food on the table, please contact your local NOEP Coordinator at (518) 793-6212 ext. 32.

Ben Driscoll,

Glens Falls

Ben Driscoll is with Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington. Counties