Letter to the editor: Get out and vote for Amanda Magee

Editor:

Amanda Magee is the right choice for Ward 4 Queensbury Town Board. She is a quick study and has been very responsive to constituent issues at multiple levels. These include short-term rental complaints, highway improvements and noise complaints.

She is an effective advocate for people trying to improve our community. Amanda provides an invaluable perspective of small business owner and gifted writer. As a mother of school-age children, she has insights none of the other board members or any of her opponents possess.

For the record, the preliminary Queensbury budget calls for a zero increase in the tax rate! So, misinformed/uniformed people calling for limiting the tax increase are “preaching to the choir.” Ms. Magee was a strong supporter of this decision in our budget workshop earlier this month.

In addition, smart vehicle purchase decisions will provide sustainable town services and take full advantage of restricted state funding. Claims otherwise are unfounded.

Ward 4 in Queensbury and our broader community are well served by Amanda’s talent and dedication. We already have four old men on our board, and we do not need another.