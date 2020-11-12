Letter to the editor: Get more time for comment on new rules

Editor:

The recent surge in visits to the Adirondacks shows that New Yorkers value our woods, waters, mountains and the open spaces that surround, buffer and embrace the park. Protection for these areas is now endangered by our own state government.

As the pandemic raged and the budget loomed, an amendment to that budget established a brand new state agency. The NYS Office of Renewable Energy Siting will now be setting the standards for the siting, design, construction, operation, environmental review and permitting of industrial scale renewable energy projects.

This bypasses the previous Public Services Article 10 process, which included and protected local governments and concerns. Draft regulations released on Sept. 16 could become law as early as December, unless town and counties act soon.

To preserve local control of land use, your elected officials should:

• Immediately start getting strong wind, solar and battery storage laws in place to protect your community;

• Request a 90-day extension of the public comment period beyond the present Nov. 16 deadline to allow adequate time to assess these changes;