Letter to the editor: Get more stock in employees' hands

Editor:

There's only one thing wrong with capitalism — too few people own and benefit directly from owning capital. One easy fix might be to use the tax system to encourage corporations to distribute more of their stock to their employees.

As it is right now, the main people who benefit from a booming stock market are the people who already have enough wealth to invest in the market and corporate top executives who own a disproportionate amount of their own company's stock.

A possible way to encourage broader stock ownership would be to gear a corporation's tax rate to how much stock was owned by its rank and file employees. For example, establish three or four different tax rates, depending on the ratio of stock owned by the 95% lowest-paid employees to the stock owned by the highest 5%: The more lower-paid employees own stock, the lower the company's tax rate.

The government would not necessarily have to lose any money with this arrangement, if the tax rates were established so the revenue lost from the corporate tax cuts could be recouped from the extra taxes paid by the employees who earned more money from their increased employer’s stock ownership.

Chuck Cumming, Bolton Landing

