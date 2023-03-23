I have been a nurse aide for over 30 years, working at Albany Medical and in the nurse’s union. I have insurance but 12 years ago I had to have major surgery, with many visits, tests, and specialists prior to it. None of it is free, having to pay for visits and copays out of pocket along with paying for the medical care for my kids. My work was making the medical issue worse, resulting in me having to go back for more procedures after my surgery. Over time, even with insurance, the costs piled up. Nurses are the backbone of this country, but what if we cannot pay our own medical debt? We’re told “sorry, we cannot help you.” I cannot pay my debt while also paying for food, gas, and all the things that human beings need to live.

As a nurse, I have seen so many people rushing to leave the hospital because they cannot afford it or will not come into the hospital until their medical conditions become unbearable out of fear of going into debt even if they have insurance. The country does not care what happens to these people, to us, to the backbone of this society because they view us as replaceable. No one, not one life, is replaceable and we should not be treated that way. No one should ever have to go without medical care. The governor and state Legislature can take action to make sure people who need financial aid can more easily get it, by passing the Ounce of Prevention Act. I hope all of us continue to stay in the fight so that we can get medical coverage for every person.