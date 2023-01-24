Letter to the editor: Get help to quit smoking and vaping

Did you kick off 2023 with a resolution to quit smoking or vaping? If so, it’s important to set yourself up for success by making a strong plan and learning about the multitude of resources available to aid you in your journey.

Smoking rates across New York and the country have reached all-time lows, but remain higher than average in rural areas like Warren and Washington counties. Meanwhile, vaping is a big problem — nearly 25% of high school age youth in New York state now vape. It’s well established that smoking is the leading cause of preventable death, but too often, folks view vaping as harmless — it’s not. E-cigarettes can deliver high levels of nicotine and contain chemicals linked to lung disease.

If you’re getting ready to kick nicotine this year, avoid the cold turkey approach, which generally has a low success rate. Instead, start with a conversation with your health care provider — they can prescribe medications, recommend nicotine replacement therapy and help you modify behavior. In fact, people who work with a provider to quit are two to three times more likely to quit successfully. North Country Nicotine Consultants, facilitated by The Heart Network and Glens Falls Hospital, work with providers across our region to ensure they have the knowledge and resources to help increase delivery of comprehensive, evidence-based treatment for nicotine addiction.

Health care providers aren’t your only option, however. Behavioral health agencies and community organizations across the North Country can also help you find resources to quit smoking — the New York State Smokers’ Quitline also has free information and tools.

If you need help getting started, get in touch anytime: email rbrennan@glensfallshosp.org or call 518-926-5906. Good luck and happy New Year!

Riley Brennan,

project coordinator,

Glens Falls Hospital

Health Promotion Center