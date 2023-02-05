Who would have guessed that our very own Elise, sadly, has become a groomer. Elise helped groom George Anthony Devolder Santos (or whatever his name really is) to become a Republican representative from Long Island. I am surprised that Elise worked so hard to get Santos elected to Congress since she and her donors had early access to very alarming details about Santos. Elise and Kevin badly need his vote so Santos is now “earning” his taxpayer-funded salary as one of Elise’s and Kevin’s peeps. Not all taxpayers are as happy as Elise.

Elise always babbles about the evils of the Biden administration and delights to imagine she “owns the libs,” but she forgets that she endorsed and now owns George Santos. Elise is Santos’ leader and Santos will be a heavy albatross.

Why does Elise get drawn to liars like Santos and Deadbeat Donald? I guess it helps polish her own great prevarication skills.

Elise and Kevin made their plans clear. Force women to have more babies and then deny the babies and their mothers any help with food, shelter, medical care, education and more. It must be written somewhere in their bible.

Warning to seniors: Elise and Kevin are coming for your Social Security. They are tired of you takers. They don’t care that you worked hard to earn your Social Security. They only care about rich donors who want unwarranted and unaffordable tax cuts.

Elise has become concerned about invasive species. Elise wants the Post Office to sell invasive species stamps “to help stamp out invasives.” Clever! What a way to lick milfoil in area lakes. Elise emails her weekly diatribes so she won’t be using many of her new stamps.

My hope is that the voters will use November 5, 2024, to stamp out Elise.

Al Muench,

Chestertown