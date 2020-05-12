Letter to the editor: Gekko would be a better president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Gadzooks!

First, in spite of evidence to the contrary, melting ice caps, warming oceans, etc., Trump denies global warming. Then, with COVID-19 victims being stored in refrigerated trucks in New York and New Jersey because the morgues are overwhelmed, he denies that we have a problem.

And recently, finally admitting that we do indeed have a problem, Trump suggests we use disinfectant internally to combat it. Do not do this! Trump does not know what he's talking about. This idea is absolutely whing-whang crazy!

I am a Republican, but I say, do not inject or swallow bleach, and do not vote for Trump!

And just lately, he has pronounced people who show up at demonstrations at their state capitol with guns to be "good persons." Guns incite violence. People who incite violence at a demonstration are not "good people."

If the Geico gekko were running against Trump, I would vote for the gekko. The gekko makes sense, he is able to complete sentences, and he's a heck of a lot cuter.