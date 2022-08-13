Letter to the editor: Gas companies hike prices every summer

"Gas prices are finally falling." "Gas prices dip below $4 a gallon." "Gas prices are a sign of the recession might be over."

What a crock!

Every year at the end of June till almost August gas prices rise. That is a fact. Why? Gas companies lining their pockets with more money. That is a fact.

Truth to that fact is, end of June school is out, and the busiest time for automobile travel is between that time and the middle of August.

What a crock! They line their pockets, that is the fact.

Caleb McKinney, Schuylerville