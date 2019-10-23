Editor:
My good friend Julie Garcia is running for one of the four open positions of Supreme Court judge in the Fourth Judicial District. I fully support her candidacy for many reasons. I have known Julie for more than 20 years. Julie served as Essex County district attorney after working as an assistant district attorney in both Suffolk and Rensselaer counties. She has a very strong work ethic. She now has a private practice in Warrensburg and Port Henry. She has experience as both a prosecutor and a defense lawyer. Julie has always had the courage of her convictions to always put people over politics. She has done her job without fear or favor from anyone. The Fourth Judicial District is large and predominantly rural in nature. Julie Garcia has lived and worked there most of her life.
As the Essex County treasurer for more than 24 years, I know that the needs of rural New Yorkers are different from the needs of urban New Yorkers. We need judges who understand rural New Yorkers. Julie Garcia would be just that kind of a Supreme Court judge. I ask you to join me in supporting and voting for Julie Garcia on Nov. 5 for Supreme Court judge in the Fourth Judicial District.
Michael Diskin, Ticonderoga