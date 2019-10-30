Editor:
Politics should play no role in selecting a judiciary candidate. In the North Country, our tight sense of community reduces extreme ideologies from either party, making it far more common for people to vote for a candidate without regard to party politics.
Out of the six judicial candidates running for Supreme Court in the Fourth Judicial District, I believe Julie Garcia is the most qualified. As a defense attorney and former district attorney, Ms. Garcia has the courtroom experience needed to master trial procedure and the rules of evidence, providing all litigants a fair and impartial airing of their case. Ms. Garcia has been active in the Legal Aid Society, committed to providing access to our courts, regardless of income. As a private attorney, she knows firsthand the financial and emotional cost of litigation and the importance of resolving cases quickly, based only on the law and the facts.
The single, most significant trait that differentiates Ms. Garcia from the other candidates is her passion. She was a passionate prosecutor and she is a passionate attorney and a passionate candidate. She has crisscrossed this 11-county judicial district explaining her credentials and listening to the voters. She passionately wants to be a learned and measured jurist, and based upon the passion she has displayed in her many past endeavors, I have no doubt she will be a jurist of the highest regard.
Gregory V. Canale, Esq., Queensbury