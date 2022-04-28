Letter to the editor: Gambling impairs financial wellness

Editor:

National Financial Literacy Month is celebrated in April. This provides an opportunity to check our financial wellness. There are many elements that can impact our financial wellness, including gambling.

Problem gambling is not solely a “financial problem.” It is a diagnosable mental health disorder that can strain your relationships, interfere with work, affect your mental and physical health, and lead to financial struggles. Financial difficulties tend to be the factor that most frequently drives an individual or a concerned loved one to reach out for help.

Problem gambling is often called the “hidden addiction” as the signs are often hidden from those around them. Here are some financial warning signs that could indicate a problem related to gambling:

• Overdue or unpaid household bills;

• Increased number of cash-advances on credit cards or active credit cards;

• Substantial amounts of unexplained cash;

• Unnecessary withdrawals from savings, investments, or retirement accounts;

• Frequent bounced checks or writing postdated checks;

• Bill collectors calling or repossession of property;

• Selling or pawning household items for cash;

• Hiding bank and credit card statements;

• Borrowing money from friends or relatives.

If you or a loved one is concerned about someone’s gambling behavior, please know that there are resources available. The Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center offers support and services to anyone impacted by problem gambling. Our services are confidential and financial assistance is available. For more information, call 518-801-1491 or visit www.NYProblemGamblingHELP.org.

Brandy Richards, North Creek

