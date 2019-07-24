Editor:
Your newspaper gives a wrong impression in the article on July 11 entitled “School building’s future uncertain.” Yes, we are holding listening sessions for parishioners and parents of school children to express their views about how best to use our buildings and properties in the future. However, we are far from making significant changes in our parish and school, if we make any at all. These discussions are very preliminary and are an internal matter. Strategic planning is the hallmark of any successful organization, and it is disheartening to see a news story misrepresent the process and its purpose – and potentially damage the outcome of this important work.
Your slant on the process makes it appear that we’ve given serious consideration to move our school in the near future. We have not. I don’t want to inject unnecessary anxiety into our parents or students that our school’s future may be insecure. St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional School remains a sustainable and vibrant model of Catholic education, and through our current collaboration and planning with our community of parishioners, parents, alumni and board members, it will remain so for years to come.
Please allow us to do the work required to keep our school strong without attempting to overlay our efforts with an agenda that has no basis in fact.
Rev. Thomas Morrette, Pastor, Glens Falls
Editor’s Note: A Post-Star reporter attempted to cover the meeting to get the best possible information, but was asked to leave.