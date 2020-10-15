Letter to the editor: Future needs honesty so vote for Amanda

Editor:

It shouldn't matter what political side I sit on, what matters to me (and to most of us I suspect) is picking the people that uphold values like: being empathetic, listening to people despite disagreeing with them, wanting a better world, and being generous in spirit, time and feeling for everyone.

Here's the thing about Amanda Magee: Not only is she all of the above (to the detriment sometimes of reserving time for herself), but she's flawed. She's human. She's all of us. In recent years (and more specifically now), I feel like we're running 150 miles an hour trying to play catch up with the rest of the world. We try hard, we love hard, we play hard, we work hard. Everything feels, well... hard. And Amanda isn't promising us that she's going to make it easy. Amanda is promising us that she'll do that “hard” right along with us. And, ultimately, isn't that the point?