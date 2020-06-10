Letter to the editor: Future generations on line in November

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

All those who love their children and grandchildren, please raise your hand. If you raised your hand, and I imagine you did, then I expect that in the November elections you will not be voting for Trump and those who support him.

I'm a Republican, and I will not be voting for him. Why? Because, as a climate change denier, he is endangering our future generations; your children and grandchildren. His EPA has rolled back much of the Clean Air and Water act, has given Mid-Western industries the right to pollute our air, the coal and gas companies the right to pollute our streams, the livestock industry the right to infect our water with E. coli bacteria, and the chemical industry the right to infect our land and food with carcinogens, and kill off with pesticides the bees that pollinate our crops (no pollinators equals no crops, which equals hunger.)

Right now, we are in the middle of a pandemic, which, at the outset, Trump called a hoax. Then he said it would just disappear. His malingering on this has cost tens of thousands of lives, and endangers more, including your children and grandchildren.

Why, in the name of all that is Holy, would you vote for someone who is working to destroy the future of your children and grandchildren, so that big industry can make big profits now?

Jahnn Gibson, Johnstown

