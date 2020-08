Editor:

Recalling Robert Frost's poem, "Fire and Ice" (1920), I offer this update:

Liar and I.C.E.

Some say the world will end in fire

Some say in ice

Truth torched daily — this Mega-Liar

I hold with those who wager fire.

But if it had to perish twice

Cold enough, this Admin.'s hate

To say that, for destruction, I.C.E.

is also great

And would suffice.

Cynthia J. Whitman, Glens Falls

