Letter to the editor: Front-page photo deserved a story

Editor:

How disappointing the front page of The Post-Star was on May 19.

The most eye-catching part of the page was certainly the middle picture, illustrating a group of six females gathered around a lab table, with an obvious experiment occurring in the middle of it.

After smiling at the picture, my eyes immediately traveled to the article and headline above the girls, assuming there must be a story attached to such an interesting picture.

There wasn’t.

This event at SUNY Adirondack, which was not highly publicized, deserves a story, and not just a picture with a 2.5-line caption.

Those 2.5 lines begged so many questions. What exactly was the “Girls Go STEM” event? What activities occurred? How did those girls get involved? What were they learning? How would one with similar interests become involved?

The list goes on.

I imagine this event at SUNY Adirondack highlights fields in which females are the minority and don’t get enough credit.

Ironically enough the girls weren’t given enough credit to warrant an entire newspaper article.

Those young girls are so much more than just a picture.

I would hope that 2.5-line caption could be revisited and launched into an entire story.

Meredith Clynes, Glens Falls

