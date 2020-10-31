Letter to the editor: Friends' acts hard to square with votes

Editor:

They always were there for me. Cheerful, reliable, decent. Not a con man, sex offender or compulsive liar among them. The kind of folks who more than likely pull over and yank your car out of a snowdrift. Even if they didn't know you. Partly because that’s the way they are, and partly because they were a bit more likely than my liberal friends to own a four-wheel drive — with good snows, a chain in the bed, and know how to use them. My Trumpy friends.

It was the McCain thing that began my descent into broken-hearted reality. “He's not a war hero. He was a hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured,” said Trump.

I said to my naïve self back in 2015, “Well that’s the end of that draft-dodging, science-denying, Putin-worshipping, conman’s political career.” Such a naïve fool was I.

Saying that John McCain, who flew 23 missions over North Vietnam, was shot down, captured, imprisoned five and a half years, repeatedly and horribly tortured, refused offers of early release, was not a hero!

Who would believe that?

Who would vote for the creep who said it?