Editor:
Having practiced law for more than 40 years, much of that time in the Supreme Courts of the 4th Judicial District, I am well aware of the value of a capable and dedicated judiciary. Judges that are experienced, hardworking, scholarly and ethical make the courts function fairly and efficiently for the benefit of all litigants.
For more than 30 years, I have been privileged to practice law alongside Dianne N. Freestone, a candidate for justice of the Supreme Court in the 4th Judicial District. When elected, my loss will be a gain to all lawyers and litigants in the district, regardless of party affiliation. There is no Republican or Democrat way to be a good judge. Just the right way.
Dianne Freestone represents all of the best qualities of a judge and will run her court with the highest degree of dignity and decorum. On Nov. 5, please vote for Dianne N. Freestone for Supreme Court justice.
David Pentkowski, Clifton Park