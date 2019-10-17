Editor:
With the approaching early voting date of Oct. 26, I am urging residents in Ward 2 of Queensbury to select Harrison Freer as your next Queensbury Ward 2 Town Board member. As a retired Air Force colonel who served 24 years as a pilot and senior military commander in highly strategic assignments both nationally and internationally, this gentleman has extensive personal and professional experience in management of sophisticated technology, financial budgetary issues and optimal utilization of human resources. The skill set and strong work ethic he honed through his advanced military training, including the critical elements of team-building and eliciting maximum cooperation and support from all personnel to achieve command missions, makes him an excellent choice to become a valuable member of the Queensbury Town Board team.
Harrison Freer is a man of integrity who understands that actions have consequences. He is someone who will put our town, county and country above politics. He chose our Hometown USA area to plant his roots after his exemplary Air Force and civilian careers. He immersed himself in local volunteer community services and is currently chairman of the Queensbury Zoning Board of Appeals. In these tumultuous times we need innovative thinkers and doers who are willing to do the research, speak the truth and think outside the box to search for creative ways to maximize our resources, while remembering what it’s like to be a private homeowner, with family members and neighbors of all ages who deserve the very best representation in local, state and national government.
You have free articles remaining.
I believe Harrison Freer is that person. I urge residents of Ward 2 to cast their votes for him in this upcoming election.
Susan Andrews, CDR, USN-Ret, Queensbury