Letter to the editor: Free event slated for dementia caregivers

In New York, 1 in 5 unpaid caregivers are providing care to a loved one with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, according to a 2019 study by the Alzheimer’s Association.

More than 1 in 3 dementia caregivers provide 20 or more hours of care a week.

For many, it’s a full-time job. The emotional and physical toll this takes on caregivers cannot be overlooked. In fact, 30.3% of caregivers in the study noted a history of depression.

To provide an opportunity to learn and receive support, our local Alzheimer’s Association chapter is hosting a free mini-Caregivers Conference at The Queensbury Hotel on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Family members and friends serving as Alzheimer’s caregivers will hear from local experts on navigating the dementia journey, and have the chance to connect with one another and receive support.

Caregivers are superheroes, but even superheroes can’t do it alone. By learning how to manage the challenges that accompany Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia, caregivers can develop better coping mechanisms for themselves, as well as improve the overall quality of care they provide. To register for this free event, visit alz.org/crf or call 518-675-7214.

Lindsay Stanislowsky, Fort Edward