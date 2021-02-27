Letter to the editor: Frazier will be missed from the library

Editor:

Today's Post Star (Feb. 6) had a wonderful tribute to Pam Frazier, as she has retired from 40 years as the children's librarian at Crandall Public Library. I have known Pam since she was 5 years old, as her family lived next door to us in South Glens Falls.

When she was about 9, she started a "lending library" for neighborhood children in an old, unused chicken coop in the backyard. She put many of her books on shelves and even wrote cards out for the children to sign when they borrowed books. This was the first experience our children had of going to a "library," and you can see that Pam had an interest in sharing books even when very young.

We have another fond remembrance of Pam — she taught our 5-year-old daughter, who was just starting kindergarten, to write her first name in cursive. Her kindergarten teacher told me how astonished she was to see a child at such a young age write her name in cursive. As you can see, Pam Frazier was a very imaginative, caring and sharing child at a young age.

Happy Retirement Pam!

Alice Burgess, South Glens Falls

