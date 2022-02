Editor:

The time is here to check our American flags. Lots of them are worn, torn and frayed. It’s time to change Old Glory. We are proud Americans. That is why we fly the flag.

If you see a flag somewhere that looks bad, please ask the owner to make the change. God bless America, our veterans and our active military.

Our country needs all Americans to do what’s best for America. We live in a free land.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga Springs

