Letter to the editor: Fox News preferred over Showtime

Letter to the editor

Hello fellow taxpayers and citizens. The Post-Star newspaper includes with its home delivery issue every Thursday an extra “Best Bets” or “TV Book” with television scheduling for the week. I find that it has been incorrectly folded for at least the last three weeks, and instead of complaining I leave it alone or give it a new corrected crease. Small stuff right?

Now on the night of Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in the listing there is a show on “Showtime” at 8 o'clock that reads “The Lincoln Project,” “Preventing the Reelection of Trump.” I don’t subscribe to “Showtime” so I think “Tucker Carlson Tonight” will have my attention.

I hope but despair that the “Lincoln” in “Lincoln Project” does not refer to Abraham Lincoln, another overworked president who loved his country.

Karen Dewey, Corinth

