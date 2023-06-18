At what point do level headed Republicans stand out from the Trump crowd and say enough? Today, June 14, 2023, Fox "News" ran a crawl beneath the video that said, "WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED.” Their shouty caps.

Really? Biden a dictator? He had Trump arrested? Well, no.

A grand jury made up of Trump’s peers, having heard the evidence including Trump’s own words, handed down the indictment and the special prosecutor filed the criminal complaint.

For those who have followed Trump down the deepest rabbit hole known to humankind, Joe Biden is no dictator, no wannabe, no despot. He won. Fair and square. Popular and Electoral College votes. By 7 million popular votes and by the same Electoral College vote margin Trump beat Hillary by in 2016. Exactly.

If Trump “won by the landslide” he claims, how come we didn’t get a red wave for the House and Senate in 2020 and 2022. Wouldn’t all the votes for all positions reflect that “landslide”? And the reverse is instructive as well — how come THEY didn’t lose and we still have slim majorities in the House and Senate instead of a blue wave? Only the votes for Trump were “rigged”?

Clearly the Fox “News” crawl is intended to incite another civil uprising. Like January 6, 2021. That $787.5 million settlement taught them nothing. For them, it’s a money maker. For the country? This should make people shudder.

Carol Clark,

Warrensburg