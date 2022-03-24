Letter to the editor: Fowler Square is quite an eyesore

Editor:
We wonder why the Queensbury Planning Board would have approved such an ugly exterior for Fowler Square Apartments. Apparently, the builders collected left-over siding from other jobs and slapped them all up onto these buildings. Horizontal, vertical, stone, white, light gray, dark gray, black, brown and stone and second story exits to nowhere. What were they thinking?
We hope they can cover some of this mess with trees and shrubs. Hopefully the town will protect the beauty of our area in the future and never let this awful scenario to be repeated in Queensbury.
Helen Williams, Queensbury