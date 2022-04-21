Letter to the editor: Fowler Square is quite an asset

Editor:

In response to Ms. Helen Williams’ previous letter, I respectfully couldn’t disagree more. I recently became a new resident at Fowler Square in Queensbury, and a large part of my initial draw to the complex was its compelling architectural style and curb appeal.

Similar to several of the impressive Adirondack Trust buildings in the area, Fowler Square exhibits a modern “Adirondack chic” that is not only visually refreshing, but also pays tribute to the unique historical style of our beloved region.

We have plenty of generic, nondescript apartment complexes around town that look like they could be located anywhere. They also look like they haven’t been updated since they were built ages ago! I’m grateful that Rosetti Properties has brought a fresh, modern aesthetic to Bay Road which honors the architecture of our region.

Furthermore, the project isn’t even complete yet! Landscaping and finishing touches are surely only going to add to the project’s stunning curb appeal. I’m seeing progress every day that makes this community more beautiful!

I personally want to thank the Queensbury Planning Board for their forward-thinking approval of Fowler Square and I encourage them to continue to look favorably upon residential developments that usher in a welcomed, modern appearance that feels right at home in the area.

Sherryn Espeseth, Fowler Square resident, Queensbury

