Editor:
Once again, the Democrats are engaging in self-destruction. It is absolutely absurd for so many Democratic politicians to run for the presidency of the United States. It is very much akin to the 2016 presidential election, when there were 17 Republicans who ran for this office. Remember that in 2016, Hillary Clinton ran on the Democratic ticket and she was virtually unopposed during the primary electoral season. The problem with Hillary was that many voters did not like her, and as a result, we now have our current president, who believes that he is above the law in addition to other questionable, immoral and unethical ideations.
During this upcoming election, Trump will almost certainly be re-elected. The Democratic presidential debates begin next week and the "mud-slinging" has already begun. What other statements will be made during the upcoming debates?
Be wary. If Trump is a master at anything, it is his uncanny ability to make sordid remarks about his opponents. His remarks have a significant tendency to persuade many voters to support him. These Democratic debates will unquestionably add "fuel to Trump's fire," which shall ignite the Democratic self-destruct bomb.
With an expected close race from the beginning, the overcrowded platform of Democratic presidential candidates is likely to lead to the re-election of Trump. The Democratic National Committee should intervene to avoid this catastrophe. The Democratic candidates should agree to limit the primary to possibly five candidates, rather than selfishly run for office for their own personal gain and notoriety.
Due to Joe Biden's expansive public service, there is too much baggage which shall afford the opportunity for Trump to be able to "cherry pick" past Biden statements and use them against him, as Sen. Cory Booker has already done.
Joseph H. Oswald, Salem