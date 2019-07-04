Editor:
Wake up Americans! Stop being complacent. If you don’t want four more years of this stupidity running our country, we all better wake up, otherwise everyone will say we don’t know these other people so why not stick with what there is. Yes, and that will be four more years of chaos tearing our country apart with a man who hides behind his executive privilege for everything he won’t own up to.
He knows nothing about leading a government except for his own and his friends’ advantages. Will we have more concentration camps for undesirables, according to him, more threats of wars, so he can play general and be saluted by the poor young disposables who will have to fight in it?
These people who want to be our next leaders better have something better in their agendas than what is being done now, which is nothing but misery, or it will be another the Donald country taking away what made America, America, of the people, for the people and by the people.
It’s up to us. We can make it or break it.
Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls