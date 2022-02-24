Letter to the editor: Foundation helps vets, responders

If you haven't seen the commercial on TV, I wanted to make you aware of a nonprofit called Tunnel to Towers. Their website is https://t2t.org/.

Their mission is to support military veterans, police, firefighters and first responders who have been injured in duty and to support the families of the fallen. More than 93% of donations go directly to their mission. T2T helped a Marine Corps veteran, Eddie Ryan, locally in Lake George who suffered severe injuries in Iraq. You can see the details on their website.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation builds mortgage-free smart homes for our most catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Each home is designed to address the unique needs of each individual. Smart homes host a myriad of features such as automated doors and lighting, wider halls and doorways, special showers to accommodate wheelchairs, automatic door openers, cabinets, counters and stove tops that can be raised and lowered, back-up generators, and central heating and air-conditioning systems that can be controlled by tablets.

These homes help our most severely injured veterans and first responders to reclaim their day-to-day independence. Please check out their website and consider donating. It's only $11.00 per month. Your monthly donation can make a big difference for the lives of those patriots who are in need.

Steve Swanson, Lake George

